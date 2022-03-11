University of Portsmouth student hit with seven-month FA ban from all football

Student Semi Akinlolu was hit with the sanction, which totals 238 days and includes a £100 fine, following a charge in breach of FA Rule E3 - Improper Conduct against a Match Official.

It relates to an incident which occurred while Akinlolu was playing for the University of Portsmouth's 3rd XI in a BUCS men's fixture against St Mary's University College on January 26.

In written reasons released by the FA, it was heard Akinlolu acted in an 'aggressive manner several times, squaring up to the match official, threatening the match official and shouting at the match official's face' after he received a red card in the fixture.

Further evidence stated Akinlolu had to be 'physically removed from the field' as he was getting 'very angry and upset' towards official William Rutherford.

Akinlolu did not stop there with more FA reasoning revealing he 'cornered the official and would not let him leave the vicinity', with the match taking place in an enclosed 3G pitch facility. At half-time, Akinlolu proceeded to 'square right up' into the face of the official.

Akinlolu has apologised for his actions which he claimed were 'out of character'. In an FA written reason statement, he said: ‘I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise for my actions and state that they were unacceptable, out of character and unfair on the referee.

‘They were emotions built up after being sent-off for a decision that I felt was excessive and ultimately ended a game prematurely for myself. I am not one to be malicious, irrational or aggressive and make an individual feel threatened.

‘In light of the allegations stated, the lead up to certain things being said, on the day felt like I was being dismissed when all I wanted from the referee was a reason as to why the sending off happened.