US Portsmouth bid for Hampshire Trophy scalp

Free-scoring US Portsmouth Reserves bid for a Hampshire Trophy second round scalp this weekend.

The Wyvern Combination East table-toppers have belted 38 goals in just nine league games this season.

In addition, they thrashed Liphook Reserves 9-0 in the League Cup and on Tuesday of this week caned Hayling Reserves 8-0 in the Portsmouth Senior Cup.

Freddy Nancarrow struck his third hat-trick of the season against Hayling to go with four goals in the 9-0 win against Liphook and a league treble against the same side in the league.

This weekend US host two divisions higher Clanfield, from the top flight of the Hampshire Premier League.

Clanfield will be aiming to avoid a second successive cup embarrassment after losing to lower division Kingsclere in the HPL Cup last week.

Elsewhere, Fleetlands - who beat fellow HPL heavyweights Paulsgrove in the first round - are home to a Hamble United side rock bottom of the Southampton Senior League second tier.

Hamble have lost all four league games so far - scoring once and conceding 20 - and last weekend handed Redlynch a walkover in another cup tie.

Infinity will be aiming to bounce back from their midweek Russell Cotes Cup exit at Horndean by winning at AFC Petersfield.

AFC are rooted to the foot of the HPL second tier and last weekend conceded their League Cup tie against Fleetlands.

Locks Heath will embark on a revenge mission against Winchester Castle. A week after losing 3-2 to them in a HPL game, they return for a Hampshire Trophy tie.

Current HPL table-toppers and trophy holders Bush Hill host Bashley Development.

The Southampton-based side defeated Wessex Leaguers Totton & Eling on penalties in a midweek Southampton Senior Cup tie after a 1-1 draw.

Hayling United face the first of two cup ties in four days at home to Winchester City Reserves. Next Tuesday, they travel to Fareham in the Portsmouth Senior Cup.

Paulsgrove can jump into the top three in the HPL Premier Division with victory at Sway.