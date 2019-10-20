US Portsmouth can hit top spot in Wessex Division 1 with victory against Bemerton this week

US Portsmouth will jump into top spot in Division 1 of the Wessex League if they continue their winning ways tomorrow.

US leapt into third spot following a 3-2 victory at Folland Sports with goals from Dan Sibley, Harry Sergeant and a late winner from Josh Hazell.

They twice had to come from behind, though.

After conceding first, US equalised when a goalkeeping clearance struck Sibley and rebounded into the net.

After going in at half-time 2-1 down, US levelled again through Harry Sargeant and won it when Hazell nodded in Dec Seiden’s 84th minute cross.

Tomorrow US host leaders Bemerton, who hit top spot after thrashing Whitchurch 5-2.

Gosport Borough’s record goalscorer Justin Bennett struck his fifth hat-trick of the season for the Salisbury-based club.

Two of those trebles have now come against Whitchurch, with other league triples against Andover New Street and New Milton and a League Cup hat-trick against Andover Town.

If you include a seven-goal haul in the pre-season Salisbury Cup final against Salisbury, Bennett how has 28 goals from 16 Bemerton appearances.

Petersfield Town continued their superb winning run with an outstanding 2-1 success against former Wessex Division One leaders Downton at Love Lane.

Goals from Will Webb and Marvin Orepo put the home side in charge before the visitors pulled a goal back.

It was the Rams’ 11th win in their last 12 league and cup matches.

