US Portsmouth come from behind to win at Petersfield Town to maintain slender lead at top of Wessex League Division 1

US Portsmouth produced a fine fightback at Petersfield Town to ensure they entered 2020 on top of Wessex League Division 1.

Tom Jeffes, Liam Kyle and Dec Seiden (penalty) all netted in the second period as Glenn Turnbull's troops ran out 3-1 victors over the 10-man Rams at Love Lane.

US Portsmouth's Dec Seiden, right, and Petersfield's Will Webb. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

USP were forced to do it the hard way, however, with Matt Low poking the hosts ahead nine minutes before the break.

But the visitors' comeback victory means Turnbull's men have a one-point lead at the summit over Alton Town.

Both teams had to adapt to testing conditions, with the playing surface proving a tricky one given the recent wet weather.

It was the visitors who had the better of the early chances, but failure to capitalise on their pressure proved costly as Petersfield went ahead on 36 minutes.

US Portsmouth's Dec Seiden, left, with Petersfield's Harry Tremlett. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Brilliant work down the right from winger Marvin Drepo saw him beat his man before floating a perfectly-weighted cross into the path of Low, who converted from close range.

This was now a real test of US Portsmouth's resolve, yet it was a task they passed with flying colours.

Centre-half Jeffes met Frankie Paige's teasing free-kick and his header found the net six minutes after the restart - although goalkeeper Matt Petts should have kept the effort out.

The visitors went ahead just after the hour mark.

US Portsmouth's George Root, left, with Petersfield's Olly Kershaw. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

James Franklyn started the move, picking out fellow forward Seiden. His reverse pass was collecting by the galloping Kyle, whose low left-footed drive from 18 yards found the bottom corner.

Things then went from bad to worse for the Rams on 73 minutes. Midfielder Ryan Kennedy was shown a straight red card after his reckless tackle on Harry Bedford, who up until November had been a Petersfield colleague.

US Portsmouth rounded off what was a fine second half showing 10 minutes from time when

Kris Stephens wiped out Seiden in the penalty area.

Dec Seiden about to convert a penalty for US Portsmouth's third goal at Petersfield. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Petts went the right way, diving to his right, but he could not keep out Seiden's spot-kick.

USP have now scored 26 away league goals in 2019/20 - more than anyone else in the two divisions of the Wessex League.

George Root, left, and Petersfield's Olly Kershaw. Picture: Duncan Shepherd