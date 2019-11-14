US Portsmouth hand keeper a Wessex debut and prepare to lose striker for two months

Max Flintoff will make his US Portsmouth Wessex League debut this weekend.

The goalkeeper was handed a debut in Tuesday’s Wessex League Cup tie at Alresford as regular No 1 Tom Price was unavailable.

Flintoff impressed in US’ 2-1 loss against the Premier Division table-toppers, and with Price working away keeps his place at Verwood.

US are about to lose striker Jay Ripiner for two months, as the BAE systems employee will be working in America.

As a result, boss Glenn Turnbull has dual signed George Root from Moneyfields.

Root, who has 10 goals for Moneys’ reserves this term, has come off the bench in US’ last two games - at Alton in the league and at Alresford.

Harry Birmingham missed Tuesday’s cup tie through tonsillitis but could be back as third-placed US bid for another goal spree against their Dorset-based hosts.

Last season they thrashed Verwood 6-0 away and 5-1 at home.