US Portsmouth’s two teams both embark on Portsmouth Senior Cup goal sprees

US Portsmouth’s two teams blasted 14 goals between them as both progressed in their respective Portsmouth Senior Cup ties.

The first team thrashed Hampshire Premier Leaguers Liss Athletic 8-1 with Tom Jeffes bagging a hat-trick.

The reserves - top of the Wyvern Combination East League - were up against a Hayling Reserves side who sit bottom of the same division.

That, too, was one-sided with Freddie Nancarrow scoring twice in a 6-0 victory.

US Portsmouth were inactive last weekend as their Wessex Division 1 match at Pewsey Vale was postponed.

But they were quickly into their stride against a Liss side who sit bottom of the HPL top flight having shipped 67 goals in just 13 matches - including a 14-2 loss at Colden Common.

US stormed into a 5-0 lead inside the opening 27 minutes through Josh Hazell (2 mins), Harry Sargeant (11), Jeffes (17 and 21) and Dan Sibley (27).

Though Liss reduced the arrears, US scored twice early in the second half through Frankie Paige (47) and Jeffes (51) before an own goal completed the scoring.

For the reserves, Kieran Dowell, Will Short and Matt Dugan joined Nancarrow on the scoresheet with Hayling also providing an own goal.

Paulsgrove claimed a 2-0 win over Wessex Leaguers Petersfield in the Portsmouth Senior Cup thanks to goals from Moulay Ousman and John Cripps.

It was a welcome clean sheet for Wayne Grant’s Hampshire Premier Leaguers after conceding 12 goals in their previous three league and cup games.