US Portsmouth seeking new signings with ‘right mindset’ as they adapt to life in the top flight of the Wessex League

A host of new faces had to be brought in following an exodus to Moneyfields, but more fresh blood is required.

Grice has recently seen defender Jack Barker (work commitments) and striker George Root depart the Victory Stadium.

Like many other managers, he has also lost players in recent weeks for family and music festival reasons.

‘I’m going to be sitting down with Steve Weston (coach) and Tom Jeffes (assistant manager) and putting our heads together to see where we need to strengthen,’ revealed Grice.

‘We not only need to bring in the right players, but they need to have the right mindset. They need to understand how this club works - it’s not financially driven.’

For Tuesday’s home loss to Baffins, Grice was also without Obi Saidy and Samuel Ndlovu. In addition, Grice had a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Rovers boss Shaun Wilkinson that he wouldn’t play striker Blu Boam, recently signed from Baffins.

Defender Frankie Paige, meanwhile, ‘is on the cusp’ of returning after hamstring problems have restricted him to just one start so far this season.

USP have two more PO postcode derbies coming up - at Fareham on Saturday and a fascinating trip to Moneyfields next Tuesday.

The Dover Road date leapt out when the fixture list was announced, and Grice said: ‘There’s extra spice there, but it’s not malicious.

‘There’s no hard feelings with Glenn (Turnbull), Fraser (Quirke) and Barto (Paul Barton). What happened is all water under the bridge - I’m not going to hold any grudges about it.