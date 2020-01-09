Volunteers working 'round the club' in bid to get Baffins Milton Rovers' game on - Horndean told to keep up 'work rate'

Have your say

Baffins Milton Rovers manager Steve Leigh has paid tribute to the ground staff at the club.

The volunteers have been working all hours on the PMC Stadium pitch in a bid to get their game against Fleet Town on (3pm).

‘I can't praise our ground staff enough because they have been at the ground 24-7,’ revealed Leigh.

‘They have got it looking great and now it is down to the elements

‘In our last home game against Lymington (last Saturday), the pitch was unplayable after 15 minutes.

‘Referees need to take into account that there doesn't have to be surface water to postpone a game.

‘To have the pitch ripped to shreds for the sake of one game is frustrating.

‘At this level, we shouldn't have to play on a mud bath.'

Leigh is looking for an improvement from his side after losing 4-1 against the New Forest side in what was Baffins’ first home league game since October.

‘We were poor and players failed to do their jobs,’ he said.

‘A lot fell short of what was expected and what they are capable of.’

n Michael Birmingham is urging Horndean to keep up their work rate for the visit of Cowes Sports to Five Heads Park (3pm).

He wants them to build on their excellent win against Portland.

‘We had a good win against a tough side,’ said Birmingham.

‘In it, we showed the hunger and desire that has been missing at times this season.

‘Although Cowes are at the lower end of the league, they like to play football, have a good team spirit and are well organised.

‘I am not expecting it to be easy.’

The hosts are without Kieran McGhee (stomach injury) and Jack Maloney (virus).

Horndean’s Russell Cotes Cup tie at Sholing last night was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.