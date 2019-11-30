We deserved nothing... Pompey weren't allowed to play... What the fans said about Portsmouth 2 Altrincham 1

Pompey fans were a relieved bunch after Brett Pitman saved the Blues' bacon with an injury-time winner that saw off spirited Altrincham in the FA Cup.

Some were far from happy with the performance - others just happy to be through to the third round.

Here's a selection of views aired on Twitter and Facebook.

Greg Kitchin: Pompey deserved absolutely nothing from that game. Players acted like they were too good to be playing the likes of Altrincham. Hopefully it will be a wake up call that they aren’t as good as they think they are. Altrincham, however, are a very good outfit.

David Atkins: Shows the strength of English football when @altrinchamfc can play like that. Many will say Pompey didn't play well. They weren't ALLOWED to play well by a really good side.

Jamie Hamilton: Fair play today lads (to Altrincham), great support & great effort. Pompey were poor today & you deserved a replay.

Mel Clarke: Thank goodness for Brett Pitman.

Chris Lewis: First 11 and we’ve been completely outplayed by a Conference North side and eliminated them in the 94th minute.

Graham Dubber: It's called cup football. Better Pompey sides than this have been humbled by worse underdogs than that!

Have your say here