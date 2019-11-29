Have your say

Former Moneyfields manager Miles Rutherford took a look ahead to a huge occasion for Chichester City and said: We don’t want it to end.

The Oaklands Park outfit have been the talk of the FA Cup this year and are all set for the biggest fixture in the club’s history on Sunday.

Chichester will take on Tranmere in a televised second-round tie – a team 105-places above them in the football pyramid, writes Lewis Mason.

The club’s Portsmouth-based boss Rutherford is well aware of the task his team face against a side five divisions above them, though.

But no matter what, the man who managed Moneyfields for 12 years just wants everyone involved with Chichester to enjoy the occasion.

‘It’s an unbelievable experience for everyone at the club.

‘We’re all in the real world, we know it most probably won’t ever happen again.

‘It’s just an unbelievable achievement.

‘Everyone at the club, I want them to enjoy the day.

‘All the players, staff, the two coaches (Darin Kilpartrick and Danny Potter) and Graeme Gee, I want them to enjoy it as much as they can.

‘We’ve had a little bit of luck along the way.

‘We’ve beaten some good sides.

‘But you do need luck.

‘We don’t want it to end, but we know it’s going to.

‘All we can do is give it our best shot on Sunday.

‘In the real world, someone told me we’re 16/1 to win, but I said we should be a million to one.’

Rutherford had failed to win an FA Cup game in charge of Chichester prior to this season’s remarkable run.

And his fortune was mixed in the competition during his 12 years in charge at Moneyfields.

Rutherford guided Moneys to a 2-1 preliminary round win against Gosport in 2011.

However, he was also in charge when Moneyfields were hammered 8-1 at home in the second round qualifying stage by Team Bath in 2007.

And Rutherford is hoping Chichester can avoid a repeat of a scoreline similar to that one at Tranmere.

‘We beat Gosport in the FA Cup when I was at Moneyfields,’ said Rutherford.

‘That was probably one of the better results we had in my time at the club.

‘But we also got a right hiding against Team Bath in the FA Cup when I was at Moneyfields.

‘We got beat eight or 9-1 on the day.

‘All I’m after from the players is to go out there, it’s hard not to be nervous, but just try to play your game.

‘If you work as hard as you can, you come off the pitch feeling you’ve done everything you can.’