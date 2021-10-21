Mike Carter started his competitive Gosport comeback by playing for the U23s. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Shaun Gale’s side haven’t played since a 3-1 loss at leaders Farnborough on Tuesday, October 12.

Scheduled games against Harrow Borough and Hayes & Yeading have been postponed due to their opponents’ FA Cup commitments.

But that has allowed Gale to work on a few tactical tweaks at training and given his players on the comeback trail extra fitness time ahead of Saturday’s trek to Truro City.

Prior to the Farnborough game, Borough had lost their 100 per cent home league record, going down 2-1 to the Met Police in front of an 802 crowd - the best anywhere in the division in 2021/22.

‘We can’t afford to stew on our last two results,’ said Gale. ‘They’re history. Some of the football we played in those two games was better than what we played in the previous nine (where Gosport only lost once).

‘But it’s given us time to press a reset button. We’ve had a fantastic start and now we need to ensure we don’t fall too far behind. We don’t want to lose our momentum - that’s why we need to go to Truro and get something.

‘It’s a tough place to go, Truro - they’re a big strong physical side. It’s an early start, we’ll be leaving at 7.45am - that’s non-league football for you, but the players are used to it.’

Truro were among the pre-season promotion favourites, but have started slowly and are mid-table.

Striker Tyler Harvey is a big threat, though, and the former Plymouth Argyle player scored twice in both of Truro’s last two home league wins - 2-1 against Harrow and 4-1 against Chesham.

The White Tigers also boast former Exeter City pro Will Dean and ex-Taunton striker Andrew Neal, a proven goalscorer at step 3. At the back they have two more ex-Exeter players – keeper James Hamon and Connor Riley-Lowe – and Nottingham Forest loanee Rezart Rama.

At least Gosport haven’t got to travel to Cornwall, as Truro are playing home games at Plymouth Parkway’s Bolitho Park.

Gale has welcomed Harry Kavanagh, Mike Carter and Matt Paterson back to training recently, with Carter featuring in an U23 game.

Kavanagh was stretchered off with a broken collarbone during his Boro debut on the opening day of the season against Poole, while Carter and Paterson both missed pre-season.

‘It’s like having three new signings,’ said Gale, whose side are on the road again next Tuesday at Pompey’s FA Cup first round opponents Harrow Borough.

Gale and his coaching staff have been busy during Gosport’s inactivity watching games.

The manager was at Lymington v Bideford last weekend – checking on Boro loanee Adam Biss playing for the hosts and also on some players he had been recommended.

He was then at Salisbury v Chesham on Tuesday – Gosport host Steve Claridge’s Whites in the FA Trophy on Saturday week – and took in Hawks’ FA Cup win against Torquay the following night.