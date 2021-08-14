The Blues faced Crewe Alexandria in front of packed stands today in their opening home match of the League One stadium.

Supporters outside the stadium before the game ‘couldn’t wait’ to return to Fratton Park.

Football fans Mel, Niamh, and Caitlin McKeown spoke of their delight about coming to the ground, having not been to a match since March 2020.

Niamh, Mel, Catlan McKeown. Picture: Keith Woodland (140821-20)

The mum and her daughters always come to the stadium together to watch matches.

Mel said: 'It is so good to be back.

'It's so much a part of the city, there's been something missing without it. We've all missed it hugely.

'I keep looking out for faces I haven't seen for 18 months.’

Season ticket holder Steve Webb said: 'It's a little bit strange, but nice - it all feels familiar.'

'A few of my friends didn't make it through Covid so it's a bit bittersweet to be here without them.

'Looking forward to the season, being back proper - hearing the noise.'

The Tate family - dad Chris, mum Chloe, and sons Logan and Bailey - were excited to be back at Fratton Park.

Chris said that the family 'couldn't wait' to watch the match after such a long wait.

Dad Ian Nash had bought his two boys to watch the game.

He said: 'I was here last Saturday for the friendlies, but the first proper time I've been here since March last year.'

It is a special day for several youngsters in the crowds, as they watch their first match at Fratton Park.

Among them is Imogen Burgess, who has come with her brother Jensen.

Their dad Nick said: 'Feeling excited - first game of the season.'

It is also the first Fratton Park game for Harry Holmes, who is watching the match with mum Ann, dad James, and sister Darcy.

Ann said: 'He doesn't know what's coming with the noise.'

Dave Simmons was with his 'excited' daughter Annabel, who likes dancing.

He said: 'It's her first time at Fratton Park - I used to come to all the home games.'

