Why American student life is flipping great for Hampshire U18 golf champion Aman Uddin

REIGNING Hampshire U18 champion Aman Uddin is the latest of the county’s promising juniors to head to America to live their golfing dream.

The Lee-on-the-Solent member, who produced a gutsy performance in stormy conditions at Barton-on-Sea in August, is playing for Dixie State University – 120 miles from Las Vegas.

Uddin is still finding his feet playing in the NCAA Division II, after a very promising start.

The Fareham teenager worked hard on his game last year after finishing a BTEC course at Itchen College – culminating in the biggest win of his career so far.

The former Cams Hill School pupil started life in Utah with a bang, finishing tied sixth after shooting eight-under in his first tournament for the Trailblazers, one of the newest golf programmes in the USA.

The 2017 Hampshire U16 champion was leading with a round to play in the WNMY Invitational, finishing fifth in just his third start in New Mexico.

Aman said: ‘My season has been extremely up and down. I’ve struggled a little for the last couple tournaments, but it’s not far away.

‘College is super fun. The culture is very different.

‘Adjusting has been a fun process. I typically have classes every day until noon, and then have the rest of the day to practice.

‘I’ve spent a lot more time practicing – more than I have in England.

‘The ratio of playing and practicing has flipped for me since I’ve been here.’

Aman also won the Cams Hall Club Championship with a course record 65 before jetting off to Utah.