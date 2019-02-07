Wicor Mill are flying the flag for the Portsmouth Sunday League after reaching county cup final

Have your say

Wicor Mill will fly the flag for the Portsmouth Sunday League in the final of the Hampshire Senior Cup after they beat Rushmoor Sunday 4-2.

On target for Wicor were Jack Mitchell, Josh Holmes and Ashley Elliot. An own goal completed the tally.

They will meet either Frimley Wolves or Loch and Quay in the final.

The freezing weather last weekend saw only seven games played involving the Portsmouth Sunday League teams.

In division three Football For Cancer faced Play Away Soccer with both sides looking to build on recent good results.

Early exchanges were even but gradually Play Away took control but continually missed good chances.

It was FFC who took the lead midway through the half against the run of play.

Mike Hart fired home through a crowded penalty area.

Play Away soon equalised but further goals from Nathan New and Luke Steere gave FFC a 3-1 lead at half-time.

That did not reflect how well their opponents had played.

FFC improved in the second half, scoring further goals through again Nathan New and Mike Hart.

Although still missing several good chances Play Away did score a consolation on the final whistle, with FFC winning by 5-2.

It left Play Away wondering how they lost a match in which they created but missed so many chances.

The other result saw Wicor Mill Royals share the points in a 2-2 draw with AFC Prospect Farm Rangers.

It was a strange day for the top two in division one, with leaders Broad Oak Social losing out to AFC Southdowns in a 2-1 defeat.

Southdowns’ goals were netted by River Boam and Dan Richards with Luke Madgwick replying for Social.

Southsea Bronx missed the chance to go top after their 5-2 defeat to bottom club Bowood.

Bowood’s Ala Ben Salha scored a hat-trick with the other goals from Will Stephens and Matt Ray.

Aaron Burns and John Mabe got Southsea’s goals.

AC Copnor and North End Cosmos shared the spoils with a 3-3 draw.

The only other game played saw a top verses bottom clash in division five.

Leaders Jameson Arms took on Quays and it was the leaders who continued their 100-percent-record with a victory.

Two goals each for Richie Hampshire and Frankie Kemp and one each from Liam Kyle, Ashley Cole and Jack Robinson secured their 7-1 win.