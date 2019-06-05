Have your say

Former Pompey boss Paul Cook is heading the chase for Jamal Lowe.

And fellow Championship club Millwall are also in pursuit of the Blues’ 17-goal top scorer.

Cook brought Lowe to Fratton Park in January 2017 from non-league Hampton & Richmond.

Now the Wigan boss wants a reunion with the talented 24-year-old, who is inevitably attracting interest this summer.

It is understood the Latics have been rebuffed in a £1.5m approach – as have fellow admirers Millwall.

Pompey are holding out for a figure approaching £3m for a player whose contract expires in the summer of 2020, although there remains a club option.

Cook already has Kal Naismith and Gary Roberts – two of his Pompey League Two title-winning side – at the DW Stadium.

And he is keen to add Lowe to their ranks having last season finished 18th in the Championship.

It was Lowe’s double from the bench which earned the Blues promotion at Notts County in April 2017.

Following Cook’s departure for Wigan that summer, the former Barnet attacker has continued to flourish under Kenny Jackett.

Last term represented Lowe’s best yet for Pompey, netting 17 times in 55 appearances, with all his goals arriving from open play.

He memorably netted in extra-time at Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy success over Sunderland in March.

While Lowe was among the scorers in Wigan’s 2-1 defeat at Fratton Park in April 2018, which represented a disappointing south-coast return for Cook.

Pompey are already bracing themselves to lose Matt Clarke this summer, with Brighton long-time suitors.