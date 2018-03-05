Win tickets for England women’s home clash with Wales

Have your say

ENGLAND take on Wales in the 2019 Fifa Women’s Cup group one qualifier at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday, April 6.

The Lionesses are in good form after they drew 2-2 with Germany in the SheBelieves Cup in New York.

Lucy Bronze centre left celebrates with teammates after scoring after scoring during the England v Russia 2019 FIFA womens World Cup qualifiers match. Held at Prenton Park, Birkenhead. Picture: Jon Super

Phil Neville’s side will win that competition if they beat hosts the USA in their final match on Thursday.

The clash with Wales will be Neville’s first home game in charge.

The News has two family tickets to give away for the match. Each family ticket includes two adult tickets and two under-18 tickets.

Just answer this question to have a chance of winning.

Who scored England’s two goals against Germany?

Email your answer to sport@thenews.co.uk or post your entry to:

The Sports Desk,

The News, 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Western Road, PO6 3EN

You also need to include your name, address and telephone number – for postal entries use the coupon, right.

The deadline for entries to be received is by midnight on Wednesday, March 21.

Undefeated in qualifying so far, the Lionesses face near neighbours and group rivals Wales. It’s your chance to see the likes of Stephanie Houghton, Fran Kirby and Jodie Taylor as The Lionesses look to build on their good start, aiming to secure automatic qualification to the finals in France in 2019.

England last played in Southampton in 2006, beating Hungary 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier with goals from Vicky Exley and Alex Scott.

The Lionesses kicked off their qualification campaign in style with a 6-0 win over Russia in September.

They will also face Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kazakhstan in group one.

Captain Houghton said: ‘We’re really looking forward to this game.

‘It’s a long time since we’ve played at a Premier League ground.

‘It’s going to be a massive game against Wales and key to our World Cup qualifying campaign.

‘We’ve not been to the south coast for a while so we’re hoping we’ll get as many fans as possible to come and support us.’

Tickets can be purchased at TheFA.com/Tickets or by calling 02381 780 780.

Tickets are just £1 for anyone aged 21 or under and can be purchased at TheFA.com/Tickets or by calling 02381 780 780.

For terms and conditions log on to the website johnstonpress.co.uk/competition