Win tickets to watch England Women take on New Zealand at Brighton’s Amex Stadium

The countdown to this summer’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup for Phil Neville’s Lionesses concludes on the South Coast in June – and here’s your chance to be there.

The News have teamed up with The FA to offer readers the chance to win tickets for the eagerly-awaited England Senior Women’s international against New Zealand at Brighton & Hove Albion’s American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, June 1 (kick-off 1pm).

This will be the last chance to see the Lionesses in action on home soil before they head across the Channel for this summer’s showpiece tournament, which they kick-off eight days later against Scotland in Nice.

We have three family tickets, which each include two adult and two concession tickets, up for grabs. To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:

Q. Who scored England’s first goal against Spain in April?

To enter email your answer, along with your name, postal address and mobile number, to sport@thenews.co.uk

The deadline is midnight on May 19.

The New Zealand clash is the final match of four Road to France fixtures England are playing to give fans across the country the chance to see the Lionesses in action before the World Cup. Next up is Denmark at Walsall FC on May 25.

Neville, who steered England to their first-ever SheBelieves Cup success in the United States in March, said: ‘This is a huge year for my players and staff. Every single day spent working at St. George’s Park is with the World Cup in mind. We are going to France with the aim of making the country proud.’

England’s other World Cup Group D matches are against Argentina in Le Havre on June 14 and Japan, again in Nice, on June 19.

Tickets for England v New Zealand are priced only £1 for concessions and £10 for adults. They are on sale now at thefa.com/lionessestickets