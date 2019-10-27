Wooden at the double as Portchester warm up for El Creekio derby by leaping into second place

AFC Portchester leapt into second spot in the Wessex Premier with a sixth win in seven league games.

The Royals warmed up for Tuesday’s first El Creekio derby of 2019/20 at home to team of the moment Fareham Town with a 3-2 win against Fleet Town at the Crest Finance Stadium.

That victory moved Portchester to within five points of leaders Alresford Town, with a game in hand.

Manager Mick Catlin felt the scoreline failed to give a true reflection of the game.

'We dominated the game and were 3-0 up early in the second half,' he said.

'After Fleet had a player (Sam Williams) sent off maybe we thought the game was already won.

'We sat deeper and invited them onto us which led to us conceding two late goals.

'Their second came from the penalty spot in the final minute and I never thought we were in any danger.

'It was a big day for the club because before the game we were awarded the Wessex team of the month award.

'We were also unveiling our brand new boardroom so we wanted to make sure we crowned it all with a win.

'It also sets us up nicely for our big local derby against Fareham on Tuesday.'

Dan Wooden put the Royals in front when he tucked home the rebound after a Nathan Paxton shot was blocked by the keeper.

Paxton added a second before the break, cutting in from the right and smashing his shot in.

Wooden headed the hosts further ahead early in the second half following good work from Ollie Searle down the right.

Portchester started the day third, but jumped above Brockenhurst who suffered a 1-0 home loss to Christchurch.

Horndean were forced to postpone their home game against Amesbury Town as the visitors couldn't raise a team.

In Division One, United Services Portsmouth and Petersfield Town both had their games postponed - at Pewsey Vale and Hythe & Dibden respectively - due to waterlogged pitches.

As a result of their inactivity, US were deposed at the top of the table by Downton following their 1-0 home win over Bemerton.