Worner happy to be a ‘Steady Eddie’ for Hawks boss Doswell

One player who has been the model of consistency for the Hawks in the opening two months of the season is goalkeeper Ross Worner.

Worner, who celebrated his 30th birthday in the week, has turned in one impressive display after another.

He showed his quality again in the impressive 4-1 defeat of National League South leaders Wealdstone last weekend.

The Hawks fell behind early on and came under some sustained pressure.

Manager Paul Doswell admitted if the home side had scored a second goal they would probably have gone on to win comfortably.

A second goal looked very much on the cards when Wealdstone got clear of the defence but Worner saved in a one-on-one situation when the odds were stacked against him.

'I knew that I would be busy at Wealdstone,' said Worner.

'As a goalkeeper it is always pleasing to make big saves which can change games.

'Conceding the first goal to Ross Lafayette was particularly gutting because we played together at Sutton United.

'My main aim is to try and keep as many clean sheets as possible to keep the manager happy.

'I like to think that I am a 'Steady Eddie' without being too flash.

'It helps having a good goalkeeping coach like Jordan Knight.

'Though I turned 30 this week I am still enjoying every minute of it.

'We have been really solid at the back and my job has been made easier by the defenders in front of me.

'They also have a lot of experience.'

Worner is a vastly-experienced goalkeeper and his career includes 23 games for Aldershot Town and another 50 games for AFC Wimbledon in the Football League.

In 2015 he moved to Sutton United where he made over 100 appearances in Conference football.

The biggest problem facing Doswell at the moment is the number of players on the injured list.

He learned this week that he is likely to be without Roarie Deacon for at least three months with a quad muscle problem that may require surgery.

Captain Wes Fogden is also still three weeks away from making a return and Bradley Tarbuck missed the last game.

The manager did boost his resources during the week by signing midfielder Craig Robson on a two-year deal.

Robson is returning for his second spell at the club after originally coming through the Hawks Academy.

He left to play in Australia in 2008 and since returning has played at Dagenham & Redbridge, Barnet and Billericay Town.

Robson contacted Doswell indicating he was interested on returning to his local club.

The Hawks have two massive games ahead of them in the next fortnight against top-of-the-table rivals.

Next Saturday they welcome Hemel Hempstead Town to Westleigh Park and a week later travel to Dulwich Hamlet.