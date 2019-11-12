Former Gosport Borough CC batsman in line for £100,000 payday

A former Gosport Borough batsman will pick up a six-figure cheque for taking part in next summer’s inaugural Hundred tournament.

Australian Chris Lynn played 16 matches for Borough in Division 3 of the Southern Premier League in 2008.

Then aged 18, he showcased his potential with two centuries and six half-centuries.

His highest score was 136 not out against US Portsmouth at Privett Park, while he also compiled an undefeated 121 against Fair Oak.

Lynn’s other scores of note were 78 v Portsmouth, 76 not out v South Wilts 2nds, 70 v Bournemouth 2nds, 66 not out against St Cross 2nds, 54 v Tichborne Park and 52 not out v Fareham & Crofton.

Just four years later, Lynn was making his Indian Premier League debut for Deccan Chargers and since 2014 he has played every IPL campaign for Kolkata.

Last month, he was a £100,000 pick by the Northern Superchargers, one of the eight Hundred franchises.

As a result, he will line up alongside the likes of Ben Stokes, Aaron Finch and David Willey.

Last year, Lynn became the first player to hit 100 sixes in the Australian Big Bash T20 tournament - the competition that provided him with his only T20 century, a 51-ball 101 for Brisbane against Hobart in 2015.

Last summer, Lynn helped Winnipeg Hawks win Canada’s premier T20 tournament. In a group game, he smashed 10 sixes in a 48-ball 89 against Toronto Nationals.

Lynn has also made 16 T20 appearances for Australia, hitting three sixes in a 19-ball unbeaten 33 on debut against England at Hobart in 2014.