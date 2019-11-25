Former Gosport Borough CC batsman wins man of the series award in T20 Super League in the United Arab Emirates

Former Gosport Borough CC batsman Chris Lynn was voted man of the series in the T10 Super League in the United Arab Emirates.

The Australian, playing for tournament winners Maratha Arabians, was top runscorer in the series by a huge margin.

He belted 371 runs from just eight innings at an average of 53.00 and at a strike rate of 236.30. It was easily the highest number of runs any batsman had ever scored in the three years the competition has been going.

Second highest was former Hampshire overseas player Shane Watson, who struck 237 runs at 33.85 for Deccan Gladiators.

Hampshire batsman Rilee Rossouw was the third highest runscorer with 226 from eight innings.

Lynn, who played for Gosport in the 2008 Southern Premier League season, struck 67 off 30 balls in the semi final win against Qalanders - hitting four fours and six sixes.

He had earlier thrashed nine sixes in a 33-ball 89 against Delhi Bulls in a group game as Maratha rattled up 146 off their 10 overs.

He also hit six sixes in a 31-ball 61 against Karnataka Tuskers, but belted his highest score against Team Abu Dhabi - an unbeaten 91 off 30 balls with nine fours and seven sixes.

