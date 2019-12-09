Former Southern Vipers star Danni Wyatt hits maiden England ODI century against Pakistan

Danni Wyatt struck her maiden England Women’s ODI century - almost a decade on from making her debut.

In her 59th ODI innings, Wyatt - who made her debut in March 2010 - struck 110 as England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in an ICC Women’s Championship 50-over game in Kuala Lumpur.

Her previous highest was only 56, and she was averaging just 18.24 in ODIs prior to her maiden ton.

Wyatt is well known in Hampshire circles, having played for the Ageas Bowl-based Southern Vipers for the last three years of Kia Women’s Super League T20 tournaments.

She was the leading runscorer in the 2019 competition - her 466-run haul from 11 innings being 65 more runs than anyone else managed.

Wyatt will be back on the south coast again next summer, having been signed by Southern Brave for The Hundred tournament in July and August.