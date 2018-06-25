Fuzion 100 Southsea Trophy can be provide Taylor with good Wimbledon preparation 

Xx

The 20-year-old makes her bow in the third and most prestigious Grand Slam of the year next week.

Taylor was given a wildcard for the ladies’ singles main draw earlier this month.

Her final tournament before she competes at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club is at the Canoe Lake competition.

She meets third-seed Monica Niculescu in the first round tomorrow (11am).

Taylor, who has beaten former British No1 Heather Watson on the grass this year, is excited to play in the Southsea competition for the first time.

The England Fed Cup ace feels a good performance at Canoe Lake will set her up well for Wimbledon.

Taylor, inset, said: 'It'll be great to get a few matches under the belt again and get prepared for Wimby next week.

'I'm extremely grateful to be in the main draw for the first time ever. I'm very pumped and extremely excited.

'I've managed to hit a few times at Wimby over the weekend.

'It's my first time playing in this tournament and I'm excited to be playing some great players.’

Taylor is the 15th seed for the Fuzion 100 Southsea Trophy after landing a wildcard.

Aside from Taylor (182) and Katie Boulter (139), the other 14 contenders are all in the top 100 of the world rankings.

The Barcelona-based talent faces a stiff test in the opening round when she meets Romania’s Niculescu – rated 59th in the world.

However, Taylor is expected to have plenty support behind her because she hails from Southampton.

She added: 'This is very close to home.

‘For the first time ever this is going to be a great experience to get that home feeling for the first time and I can't wait to get out there.

'I'm extremely excited.

'I'm well prepared and looking forward to tomorrow's match.

'It was a beautiful day today, extremely hot, so I've had to keep hydrated, so I'm looking forward to what the week has to bring.’