Ellis' pride as he finishes Masters in style

Harry Ellis exuded pride as he closed the curtain on his Masters experience in style.

The British Amateur champion recorded a birdie three on the iconic 18th hole at Augusta National today - the perfect way to end his memorable visit to Magnolia Lane.

It wasn't enough to prevent the Meon Valley Golf Club ace from carding an eight-over-par second-round score of 80.

That left Ellis with a 22-over-par total for his 36 holes around the Masters' manicured fairways and pristine greens.

However, the moment showed Ellis at his finest, with a huge crowd of patrons on hand to witness it, too.

His final putt from within three feet following a courageous second shot was also the climax of an impressive inward nine holes that included six straight pars (12-17) and only two dropped shots.

That was in contrast to an opening nine that were covered in seven-over par.

Ellis, though, took huge satisfaction in how he brought his Augusta experience to a close.

'That was pretty good,' he said.

'I wish I played like that the other holes.

'Like I said yesterday, Wednesday I felt really, really good and I was very optimistic where my game was at.

'Unfortunately, it took me so many holes to find something, and obviously I missed a couple of easy chances for birdie on 13 and 15.

But that was, for me, a proud finish in a way to finish off the last seven holes.

'So I take a lot of focus from that and what an incredible experience.

'Nothing really particular clicked for me mind-wise over the last nine holes.

'I think I probably just settled down and had one swing thought that came into mind and it seemed to pay off.

'It was how I normally drive it in terms of straightness and length as well.

'So it was definitely there at the end.

'I think sometimes golf is so simple and we over complicate it. But like I said, that's probably a really good seven holes'.

Ellis had a challenging start to day two as he sat seven over for his round after six holes.

A par at seven, plus a birdie at eight - his second on that hole this week - helped steady the ship.

But three dropped shots over the next three holes took him to 23 over par in total.

By this stage, the wind was picking up more and the greens were dryingout fast in the Augusta heat.

Yet Ellis admitted the testing conditions brought out the best in him.

The Florida State University student said: 'It wasn't easy today, it was a bit more breezy and obviously that drys out the greens a little bit.

'But, arguably, when it was probably its hardest, the last seven, I played great.

'That's just the crazy thing about golf.

'When I doubled the first hole again, the mind was racing there.

'That's tough to take, it's not the way you want to start.

'But like I said, that's golf and you deal with it and like I said, to be able to finish the round like I did, I'm pleased.'