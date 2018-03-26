Ellis retains Georgia Cup for Hampshire in style

Have your say

The Georgia Cup will remain in Hampshire as Harry Ellis warmed up for the Masters with a barnstorming victory over Doc Redman.

The British Amateur champion, from Meon Valley Golf Club, defeated his American counterpart 6&5 in their matchplay contest at Golf Club of Georgia.

And in the process, he raised money for St Jude’s Hospital, Wolverhampton.

On Twitter, Ellis toasted his victory and is relishing making his Masters debut next week at Augusta.

He said: ‘Georgia Cup champ 2018

‘Thank you Golf Club of Georgia, Mr Kenny, Jacqueline, Phil and Matthew for putting on a great event at a great golf club.

‘I am glad that this year’s Georgia Cup raised a significant amount of money for St Jude’s Hospital, benefiting those who really need it.

‘Thank you to @KGBgolf on the bag, Doc Redman pleasure to be out there with you, @TheMasters is going to be fun!

‘Thank you to those who came out and watched including Querencia Collegiate.

‘Thank you for all the messages of support, great to have such a strong backing! Plenty of exciting days ahead!!’

The Georgia Cup is an annual event that brings together the reigning United States and British Amateur champions ahead of the Masters.

Ellis’ victory saw him retain the silverware for Britain and Hampshire, after Scott Gregory’s play-off success over Curtis Luck 12 months ago.

And the 22-year-old also followed in the footsteps of the likes of current Masters champion Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar.

Ellis, who is a member of the Florida State University team, was in full control of the match after he took the lead on the second hole.

He stretched his advantage to four holes after the front nine, with birdies at the fifth, eighth and the par-five ninth.

And Ellis continued his rampant form on the back.

A birdie at the 10th moved him five clear before he wrapped up the match at the 12th.

Ellis’ Masters bid starts next Wednesday with the annual par-three event at Augusta, before his pursuit of the famous Green Jacket begins a day later.

The News will be providing live updates of Ellis’ progress from Augusta next week, with head of sport Mark McMahon at The Masters to bring you all the latest.