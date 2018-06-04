Gregory bags US Open spot for second successive year

Have your say

Scott Gregory will return to the US Open after qualifying for the second major of the year at Walton Heath yesterday.

The Corhampton Golf Club ace finished tied for fifth position in the tournament with a score of eight-under par from his two rounds at the Surrey course.

Andrew Johnston and James Morrison finished tied in first place both on 10 under par, with the top 14 in the field gaining a berth at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, New York.

It means Waterlooville ace Gregory will play in the US Open for a second successive year, after being handed an invitation last year for winning the British Amateur Championship in 2016.

However, he failed to make the cut at Erin Hills 12 months ago.

Gregory went into US Open qualifying on the back of missing the cut on the Challenge Tour in Czech Republic.

Despite that, he was still full of confidence.

Starting on the new course at the Surrey venue, the former South Downs College student began brilliantly and shot a birdie three on the par-four first.

Gregory also gained a shot on the par-four fourth and finished the front nine with a two-under-par 33.

The 23-year-old dropped a shot on the par-five 11th but he delivered an eagle on the par-five 13th.

Gregory then shot back-to-back birdies at the 15th and 16th.

While he dropped a shot at the 17th, he carded a birdie at the par-four 18th, finishing his opening round with a five-under-par 67.

Gregory’s second round on the old course at Walton Heath was contrasting to his fast start on the new addition.

He shot a bogey on the par-four first and then gave back another shot at the fifth.

Yet Gregory battled gamely, carding successive birdies at the eighth and ninth.

He carried his progress into the back and clinched birdies at the 13th, 15th and 16th.

Gregory carded a three-under-par 69 for his second round, giving him a total of eight-under par.

He will be joined by his former Hampshire and England team-mate Harry Ellis, from Meon Valley Golf Club, at Shinnecock Hills.

The tournament starts on June 14.