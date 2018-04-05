Gregory: Kenya experience was a valuable learning curve

Have your say

Scott Gregory reflected on failing to qualify for his maiden Challenge Tour event and insisted: It was a good learning curve.

The Waterlooville ace missed out on a berth in the Kenya Open.

By his own admission, Gregory failed to acclimatise to the conditions at Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi – particularly the greens.

The course also had no driving range or chipping area for players to prepare.

Gregory admitted he should have spent more time around the greens during his practice rounds.

But the Corhampton Golf Club talent knows not to make the same mistake if he faces a similar scenario in the future.

Gregory said: ‘I went to Kenya to try to qualify for the Challenge Tour event and I just struggled out there a little bit.

‘I didn’t adapt very well to the grass around the greens.

‘In hindsight, I didn’t prepare as well as I could have done. The facilities out there weren’t great and I didn’t adapt quickly enough.

‘It was a good learning experience and I got to see another country, which was good fun.

‘I learnt about how to prepare for a tournament where you don’t really have the facilities.

‘They didn’t have a range or chipping facilities. I’ve never played a tournament in my life that doesn’t have either facilities.

‘I was a little bit lost and probably didn’t spend enough time during my practice round chipping around the greens.

‘I probably won’t play anywhere again that doesn’t have a range or chipping green but I’d need to spend more time on my practice round around the greens and getting to know them.

‘The trip also made me appreciate what I’m doing even more as seeing the poverty over there was quite sad.

‘It brings it home and you appreciate a lot more.’

Gregory jetted off to Portugal for a second time on Tuesday to play in the Algarve Tour.

He clinched his first professional win over there in February and is gunning for more success.

‘I arrived on Tuesday to play a couple of events,’ Gregory added.

‘Obviously I did well out here last time. It’s a great tour and is competitive .

‘The prize money is also fairly decent – you can make money on it.

‘I’m trying to keep my game in good shape and test what I’ve been practising on to make sure all I’m doing is paying off.’

– WILL ROONEY