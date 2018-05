Have your say

Billy McKenzie has been handed an international call-up.

The Rowlands Castle Golf Club ace will represent England in their match against France at Vidauban Golf Club on May 12-13.

McKenzie has been rewarded for his triumph in the Spanish Amateur Championship at La Manga in March.

That subsequently earned him a spot in the Spanish Open.

Despite shooting two-under par, the 23-year-old missed the cut.