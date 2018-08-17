Rowlands Castle’s Tom Robson celebrates Solent Slam  

Have your say

Tom Robson has become just the fifth golfer in a quarter of a century to land the Solent Slam

The Rowlands Castle star successfully defended his Mike Smith Memorial title at Brokenhurst Manor on Saturday.

He then survived Sunday’s torrential downpour to shoot a super score to win the Stoneham Trophy and with it scoop the Solent Salver for the best 72-hole aggregate.

His total of 13-under was one less than club-mate Billy McKenzie’s winning score 12 months ago.

Robson continued his fine form of 2018, which has already included a share of 12th place at the Brabazon Trophy and another county championship final.

He teed-up in the last group out in the New Forest alongside England international McKenzie and former Surrey captain David Corben, who had got the better of Robson a week earlier when the two counties clashed at Hayling in the South East League.

And there was only one thing on the Hampshire Colts manager’s mind.

Robson said: ‘Having lost by two to Dave a week earlier, I wanted to get one back over him.

‘And I knew if I could beat him, I would have a very good chance of keeping the Mike Smith.’

Robson’s opening 68, including four birdies, was one better than Corben’s score – with only Stoneham’s Alex Talbot matching his two-under total.

By the time the pair had reached the back nine in the second round, it was clear they were locked in a fight for the glory.

But Robson, who is now assistant secretary at Rowlands Castle, picked up birdies at the 12th, 13th, 15th and 16th.

His tee shot on the 18th gave him a scare – as it looked to be heading out-of-bounds.

But after coming up just short, Robson was able to chip to 20 feet leaving Corben needing a hole out with his second.

However, two fours ensured the former became just the second player after Brokenhurst’s Martin Young to win the Mike Smith back-to-back in 28 years.

The following day Robson recorded an eight-under total in the Stoneham Trophy to complete his Solent Slam.

‘I hit it very well,’ added the Rowlands Castle man.

‘Making 16 birdies in total was very satisfying.

‘I don’t think more than two of them were longer than 10 feet. I was hitting it pretty close all day.’

Martin Young was second on five-under.