Tom Robson misses out on second Hampshire crown at Liphook

Tom Robson was left cursing his luck after he tasted defeat in the final of the Hampshire, Isle of Wight & Channel Islands Amateur Championship for the third time in four years.

The Rowlands Castle man could not shake Owen Grimes – despite being in front for five of the nine holes in a see-saw final at Liphook yesterday.

And the 19-year-old, from Romsey, eventually made a match-winning birdie putt on the par five last.

Robson won the Sloane Stanley Challenge Cup the last time the championship was held at the East Hampshire club in 2009 – having just completed his first year at Jacksonville State University in Alabama.

He pointed to the experience of the quicker greens in the United States as a key factor in winning at Liphook – dubbed the Augusta of Hampshire – back then.

This time around it was Grimes, fresh from his own maiden year playing junior college golf in America, who used the experience to his advantage.

Victory would have seen Robson join the elite band of 20 players who have won the championship twice – or more – since it was founded in 1894.

Grimes knocked out defending champion Jordan Sundborg, of Shanklin & Sandown, in Saturday’s quarter-final – having been four down with seven to play.

He won at the first in sudden-death.