Tough opening rounds for Scott Gregory and Harry Ellis at US Open

Scott Gregory and Harry Ellis both suffered tough opening rounds at the US Open yesterday.

The former Hampshire and Great Britain team-mates both look likely to miss the cut at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Scott Gregory.

Gregory, who plays at Corhampton Golf Club, carded a 22-over-par 92.

He managed just three pars throughout his first round.

Meanwhile, Meon Valley’s Ellis shot an 11-over-par 81.

Gregory won a berth in the second major of the year by finishing tied-fifth at a qualifier at Walton Heath earlier this month.

He was ahead of the likes of two-time Open champion Padraig Harrington and Ryder Cup veteran Lee Westwood at the Surrey venue.

However, the 2016 British amateur champion looks almost certain to miss the weekend in New York.

After parring the first, the Waterlooville talent then failed to make another in the next eight holes.

A triple bogey at the par-four third and double bogeys at the fourth and fifth contributed to Gregory finishing the front nine with a 12-over-par 47.

The former South Downs College pupil slightly improved on the back but was still well below what he’s capable of.

Gregory dropped further shots at the 10th, 12th, 13th, 16th and 18th, as well as scoring double bogeys at the 14th and 17th to finish with a 22-over-par 92.

Ellis fared better than his ex-England team-mate, although he’s in serious danger of not making the cut.

Having received an invitation to play in the major for winning the British Amateur Championship last year, he made a decent start.

Ellis dropped a shot at the second but gained one back with a birdie at the par-five fifth.

Yet the 23-year-old carded bogeys at the sixth and seventh and went out with a two-over-par 37.

But after a promising front nine, Ellis endured a difficult back.

He began with a triple bogey at the 10th, dropped a shot at the 12th and then carded a double bogey two holes later.

Ellis dropped further shots at 16, 17 and 18 and carded an 11-over-par 81.

Gregory tees off for his second round tomorrow (12.41pm BST), with Ellis starting 12 minutes later.

