A year's free membership at Cam Hall Estate is up for grabs today.

The Porchester-based club is hosting a charity event in aid of Breast Cancer UK, nominated by reigning Women’s British Open Champion, Georgia Hall.

It takes place between 12pm-4pm, while owners, Crown Golf, are also staging the event at nearby Wickham Park.

And participants can bag a membership for 12 months by holing a 40-foot putt.

Anyone can have a go and there are unlimited memberships available – but it’s strictly one attempt per person.

Sam Pleshette, development professional at Cams Hall Estate, said: ‘As the competition is open to everyone, it’s very possible someone who doesn’t play golf could hit the jackpot!

‘In that case, that would be a great way for non-golfers to try a sport which is about so much more than just playing golf. It’s amazing for your health and your social life, too.

“We’re also hoping many people who might have previously stopped playing golf will come back to the sport if they win a membership.”

Although entry into the competition is free, participants can choose to donate to Breast Cancer UK when they take their putt.

‘It is appropriate that we are raising money for Breast Cancer UK, on behalf of Georgia Hall, as we would like to see more women get into the game.

‘Georgia’s world-class achievements are inspiring women of all ages to take up golf.

‘We’re happy to give away free memberships to anyone who can hole the putt – so come along this Saturday afternoon, young or old, and have a go!”

‘Every putt will be filmed, with a compilation video of successful entrants to be made after the event.’