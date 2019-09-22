Gosport & Fareham RFC coach George: ‘Those last two inches will make the difference’

Gosport & Fareham claimed a losing bonus point after a 24-17 London 3 South West defeat at Weybridge Vandals.

But it could have been so much more and they ended the game thinking that they’d left points on the park.

Head coach George Hillan, although disappointed with defeat, remained upbeat, saying: ‘It’s just those last two inches that will make the difference.

'If we can get the ball to stick a little better when we’re coming through on a hard line, and add extra composure and discipline when we need to, then we can turn our possession into a big win.

‘I’m confident we are not far away from that and once we have the confidence that our first win will give us, then we will go from strength to strength.’

Gosport started with good intensity which led to Dom Holling slotting an early penalty after five minutes.

Two first half yellow cards, however, meant Gosport played 20 minutes of the game with only 14 players.

This had the effect that the Vandals managed to score two tries on 26 and 38 minutes to lead 12-3 at half-time.

Gosport lifted their game at the start of the second half, putting phases of possession together.

The scrum was completely dominant, pushing the Vandals’ pack backwards each time they faced up.

Despite this, the hosts added a converted try on 55 minutes.

The visitors refused to let their heads drop and stepped up their intensity as the second half progressed.

Their efforts were rewarded with a try from skipper Aiden Price on 61 minutes converted by Holling

With three minutes left, Mark Knoll-Pollard went over and with Holling converting Gosport were only two points adrift.

The Vandals, though, had the last say with a try in the corner.

United Services Portsmouth's poor start continued with a 60-24 defeat at Trojans.

Petersfield romped to a 124-0 Hampshire Premier win against injury-hit Eastleigh II at Penns Place.

Nick Blumlein scored 42 points with two tries and 16 conversions.

Other tries came from Jordan Hunter (5), Tom Land (3), Jay Bremner, Sam Carroll, Ethan Ogilvie, Greg Jansen, Jordan Allen and Zak Jenkins.

Ryan Morse and a penalty try completed the rout.