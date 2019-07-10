Gosport & Fareham rugby club are back in training as Goddesses take it up a gear

Have your say

Gosport & Fareham are back in training ahead of the new campaign.

The Dolphin Crescent outfit’s senior and colts teams returned for pre-season training on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the club’s women’s outfit – the Gosport Goddesses – have not stopped.

They brought the curtain down on the 2018-19 campaign with a tournament at Andover last month.

And since then the Goddesses have doubled their efforts to ensure they hit the ground running next term.

The touch-rugby outfit begin their new Hampshire League campaign on Sunday, September 8.

On the same day, the club’s colts will launch their season with a friendly at Bognor Regis.

The following weekend it is the turn of the men’s first and second teams to get under way.

The former, who suffered relegation last season, will compete in London three south west, which is part of the RFU’s London & South East Division.

And they will open their league challenge in front of their home fans – with Old Tiffinians the visitors to Dolphin Crescent on Saturday, September 14.

The second string will be on the road on the opening day of the season.

They will travel to Overton in the Hampshire League, which also comes under the London & South East Division umbrella.

In addition to the colts and senior sides, Gosport & Fareham run a thriving youth set-up, with teams ranging from under-sixes to under-16s.

For more information on the club, visit gosportrugby.club