Great pick up for Fareham Barbell Club weightlifters as they make medal gains at national championships

A super show saw Fareham Barbell Club pick up some fantastic results at the England Age Group Weightlifting Championships in Milton Keynes .

Jo MacManus, Lou Herron, Karen Hawen and Cheryl Williams all got on the podium with strong performances.

Lou Herron, Jo MacManus and Karen Hawen with Fareham Barbell Club head coach Przemek Borak

For a club that was only set up only a year ago, this is an incredible medal haul.

Head coach Przemek Borak was absolutely delighted with the achievements of the four-strong squad.

The event at Stantonbury Campus was a festival of Olympic weightlifting events and para powerlifting with participants of every age from under-10 through to 80-plus.

All lifters had to have achieved the qualifying standard to compete.

Herron, who is in the over-35 age group managed to qualify to compete in the seniors division.

Despite competing against women some 10 years or more younger than her she won bronze.

Hawen and Williams competed in the masters and took home silver and bronze medals respectively.

MacManus competed in the 55 to 60 age category and won the gold medal.

Head coach Borak travelled up on each day to prepare and support his lifters backstage before they stepped on to the platform.

He said: ‘Four medals is an awesome medal haul for a club which is relatively small and new. I’m so proud of them.’

Fareham Barbell Club is running an open weightlifting competition on Sunday, March 24 at CrossFit Fareham.

The minimum age to compete is 13, there is no maximum age.

This is an open competition so no qualifying standards are required.

More information is available on the club’s Facebook page.

The club are always open for new members.

They have been boosted by such excellent results and will be looking to continue their hard work in training and achieve even more in future.