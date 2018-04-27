Gym 01 charge Hoye confident he can turn the tables at Shock N Awe 27

Elliot Hoye is confident of turning the tables on Mark Wade at Shock N Awe 27.

The flyweight, who trains out Southsea’s Gym 01, makes his professional debut in the co-main event at the Mountbatten Centre tonight.

The Brighton fighter is looking to avenge the first-round submission defeat he suffered to Wade in 2015.

But Hoye, 21, insists he’s made a marked improvement since the last time they shared the cage together.

And he believes Wade won’t be able to cope with the tempo he’ll set.

Hoye said: ‘It’s a rematch from when I was a lot younger and it will be nice to get that win back.

‘The main thing for me in that loss was more of a skill thing – I wasn’t as well rounded before I started training at Gym 01.

‘I made a mistake and didn’t know how to get out of the submission. Now there’s no submission I don’t know how to get out of.

‘It’s going to come down to who implements their game plan first and that is going to be me.

‘I’ve had 17 amateur MMA fights and two muay thai, so that stands me in good stead and I couldn’t be more prepared.

‘My pro debut has been on the cards for the past year. It was meant to be last October but I got injured.

‘However, it’s worked out for the best because my mindset is a lot better now.

‘I’m more of a complete athlete now and it’s the right time to go pro.

‘I’m going to put it on him (Wade). I feel like I can stop him or catch a submission. I’ll set a good pace and don’t think he’ll be able to keep up.’