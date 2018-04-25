Gym 01 pair relishing Shock N Awe 27

Have your say

Kye Stevens is relishing his upcoming bout at Shock N Awe 27.

The Gym 01 charge meets Jake Chandler in an amateur welterweight fight on Saturday’s bumper card at the Mountbatten Centre.

Kye Stevens Picture: Habibur Rahman

Stevens, 19, is bidding to deliver back-to-back victories after defeating Henry Cotton via second round TKO at the Pyramids Centre in November.

The Havant fighter lost on his debut in the opening round but believes he has made a marked improvement since then.

And he revealed his preparations for his contest against Chandler have gone perfectly.

Stevens said: ‘The camp has been brilliant so far and my weight is going really well.

Jack Barton. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It couldn’t be better actually, it’s going really well.

‘I’ve definitely made a lot of improvements from my first defeat.

‘These past four or five months of training have seen me pick up a lot.

‘I wasn’t very experienced in my first fight but my training has come on a lot since.

‘I believe the lad who I am fighting is making his debut but, other than that, I don’t really know a lot about him.’

Meanwhile, Jack Barton makes his amateur debut against James McCormack at 73kg.

The former South Downs College student, who has been training at Gym 01 for the past two years, was originally set to face Seb Crouch but he was forced to withdraw.

Nevertheless, Barton insists a late change of opponent will not alter his game plan.

‘I’m feeling really good and I’ve been training hard,’ he said.

‘There’s been a lot of sparring, a lot of pad work and I’m feeling well.

‘It’s taken a while to get into the cage because I’ve been waiting for the confidence. I’m now training six days a week.

‘In terms of planning for the fight, I don’t know the guy I’m fighting – but he’s a whiz with leg locks and heel hooks.

‘As for my game plan, we’ve kept on doing the same things.

‘We stay where I’m comfortable and we’ll see what happens on fight day.

‘It’s a stacked card and I can’t wait to be a part of it.’