Gym 01 pair Stevens and Lake deliver dominant victories

Kye Stevens told of his delight after racking up back-to-back stoppages.

The Havant talent defeated Jake Chandler-Strong via first-round TKO in an amateur welterweight bout on Shock N Awe 27 on Saturday.

Kye Stevens celebrates his win at Shock N Awe 27. Picture: Neil Marshall

Stevens swarmed on his opponent against the cage and landed a powerful punch to finish the contest, which moved his record to 2-1 at the Mountbatten Centre.

It was the 19-year-old’s second successive knockout victory and he’s already itching to get back in the cage.

Stevens said: ‘It went better than I thought it would so I’m over the moon with it.

‘When we first came out it started off with a bit of grappling.

‘After a couple of minutes, I landed a few shots against the cage and managed to catch him with one, which got me a first-round knockout.

‘When we weighed in together, he was one-and-a-half kilos heavier than me.

‘Going into it I thought he might have been a bit stronger but it didn’t make a lot of difference.

‘I seemed to have a lot more confidence having had two fights already.

‘I’m having a week off but I can’t wait to get back to training and I might be fighting at the Pyramids Centre on June 2.

‘Things have just fallen into place lovely for me.’

Meanwhile, Tarrou Lake extended his amateur record to 2-0 with a unanimous-decision success against Connor Knowlson at 66kg.

The Gym 01 man used his superior wrestling skills to dominate his opponent throughout the three rounds.

Lake, 23, said: ‘It was a tough fight but I won it dominantly.

‘Because he was a striker, my game plan was to take him down and that’s exactly what I did.

‘I was happy with the first round and went into the second and third rounds confident I could win.

‘In the first round, I almost got the finish. I locked in an armbar submission and it was very tight but he escaped it.

‘I would have liked the finish but he was a tough opponent so I’m not disappointed I didn’t get it.

‘I also wanted to prove to myself I can go three rounds as cardio is one of the hardest things.

‘I’ve proved that now and won’t have that worry in the future.’