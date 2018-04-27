Gym 01’s Barry ready to make statement to UK MMA scene

Gwyn Barry surveyed his professional debut and insisted: I’m ready to show the UK scene what I’m about.

The former University of Portsmouth student, who trains out of Southsea’s Gym 01, steps out of the amateur ranks for the first time at Shock N Awe 27 tomorrow night.

Gwyn Barry. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

He’s been thrown into the deep end for it, though, and meets the promotion’s former 205lb amateur champion, Gareth Hales, at the Mountbatten Centre.

Barry is expecting an explosive battle against Hales, who trains out of Portchester’s Castle Martial Arts, but believes he’ll come out on top.

He said: ‘I’m excited and I cannot wait for the fight.

‘It’s been something we’ve been working towards for a long time now and it can’t come soon enough.

‘I’m ready to show the UK MMA scene what I’m all about.

‘I’ve met Gareth Hales a couple of times and he’s a lovely gent.

‘Of course, though, when we get down to it then it’s game on.

‘I’ve been working on everything and making sure every aspect of my game is ready to be tested.

‘Wherever this fight goes, I’m prepared.

‘I work a lot on my hands and I’m ready to throw down and show what I’m made of, and it’ll only be a matter of time before I make him tap or the referee has to step in.

‘The crowd are going to be on their feet for the duration of this fight – I can guarantee that.’

Barry only started training 18 months ago but has made hurtling progress.

He’s had five amateur MMA and kickboxing bouts in total and feels now is the right time to move into the pro ranks.

‘I started training at the gym about 18 months ago, training once a week with the university team,’ added Barry.

‘I’ve just taken to it like a duck to water.

‘I love it and it has become my passion now. It’s all I do, it’s all I think about - if I’m not at the gym, I’m sleeping and that’s all there is to it.

‘I found myself struggling to get amateur fights so I’m moving up to the professional ranks and ready to throw down with some big boys.’