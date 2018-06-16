Gym 01’s Cameron Hardy gutted to pull out of televised BAMMA fight

Cameron Hardy told of his devastation after being forced to pull out of his fight in front of the live television cameras.

The featherweight, who trains out of Southsea’s Gym 01, was set to face Kingsley Crawford on BAMMA Fight Night London on June 28.

The card will be aired on ITV4. However, Hardy is unable to compete because of a cut he picked up on his way to a unanimous-decision victory over Bailey Gilbert at Made4TheCage 27: Vendetta on Saturday.

In the first round, the Royal Navy man was caught with an elbow which opened a wound on his forehead.

Hardy admitted he is gutted not to get the chance to shine in front of the cameras.

But the Darlington-born ace wants to be 100-per-cent fit when he fights – which he wasn’t when he lost his professional debut, on another BAMMA card.

Hardy said: ‘I’m gutted about it. We had a look at the cut. I had a load of glue on it that was put on after the fight.

‘We took the glue off and the scab started coming away as well. You could see past the scab that it was ridiculously deep.

‘I went to Brian (Adams) and he said it’s not worth it.

‘I’ve got a few daft niggles that would have stopped me from training 100 per cent anyway, so we just said it wasn’t worth it.

‘In my head I still wanted that little chance to fight but we’ve decided it’s for the best.

‘It was a big fight and it was not worth going into the fight for.

‘I did that with my first BAMMA fight and I got beat – I couldn’t be doing that again.’

Despite having to miss the bout against Crawford, Hardy is hoping for a swift return to the cage.

He added: ‘My main goal is still keeping busy for the rest of this year.

‘I won’t be able to grapple or anything for a few days.

‘It’ll be a case of pad work and keeping up my fitness up by going for runs.

‘We’re already looking for a mid-July return. Weirdly enough, my dentist helped me out with butterfly stitches and it’s looking much healthier now.

‘We are looking for a quick recovery and I’ll be back fighting in mid-July.’