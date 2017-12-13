All-star Anna shines in Rushmoor Rosebowl

Have your say

Anna Bridge made the most of a call-up to the all-stars team as she starred in the Rushmoor Rosebowl.

The 12-year-old talent represents Portsmouth Gymnastics Club (PGC) and was initially a reserve for team south in the competition.

She was later selected for the all-stars team which is picked by a top British Gymnastics coach.

Anna had an amazing competition and managed to secure clean routines to finish in 11th overall placing in her age group.

She even placed 37th overall in Great Britain and secured higher final placings then three of the GB and England gymnasts.

The Rosebowl is one of the highest standard competitions on the calendar.

It often attracts international competitors but with such a high level of gymnastics now in the UK it was made up completely of home nations talent.

The team event hosts an array of top clubs and also the A and B teams for Great Britain and England.