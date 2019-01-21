Coaching director primed for ceremony after British Gymnastics nomination

Suki director of coaching Su Killeen will find out on Saturday if she wins a prestigious British Gymnastics award for her fantastic contribution to the sport.

The aerobic gymnastics coach was nominated for the national volunteer award with the winners to be announced during the ceremony at Birmingham Town Hall, celebrating individuals and clubs across the UK.

Now in her 25th year of volunteering, Killeen also judges at a national level as well as mentoring fellow coaches and tutors.

She was fundamental to the expansion of Suki Aerobic Gym Club which grew from just one gymnast, to more than 100 regular members with a waiting list and a glittering record of success in regional and national competitions.

Jane Allen, chief executive of British Gymnastics said: ‘Each year at our National Awards, we delight in recognising and celebrating the achievements of the most inspirational people within our gymnastics community.

‘People all over the country dedicate their time to ensuring gymnastics thrives and all those involved have a positive and rewarding experience. Awards given on the night span grass roots, medal success as well as individuals and organisations demonstrating leading practice when it comes to inclusivity, equality and safeguarding.

‘I’m thrilled that Su has been recognised for her hard work over the years. Without the contribution of members like Su, our sport wouldn’t be what it is today. It’s important we recognise the extraordinary contribution of these amazing members. They are great heroes of gymnastics and we are very grateful for the contribution they make.’

The aerobic gymnastics coach was nominated by British Gymnastics, with the winners to be announced at the prestigious ceremony at Birmingham Town Hall on Saturday, January 26, celebrating individuals and clubs across the UK.

Killeen was thrilled to be nominated.

She said: ‘It is crazy to think how many people’s lives I have touched and been a part of their child’s development both in gymnastics and outside.’

Suki had a memorable 2018 with success in Cardiff at the Welsh Open completing their brilliant year.

Now they have had this fantastic news to help them also make a flying start to 2019 ahead of the big competitions to come.