Great Britian’s Kelly Simm has been dealt a blow after being ruled of the upcoming European Championships.

The Whiteley gymnast will miss the event next month with a fractured foot.

Simm, 23, had been named in the women’s artistic gymnastics team but is now unable to compete in Poland.

In a social post, the talent said: ‘Although I’m very proud of the beam routine that got me silver in the AA at the British last weekend, I found out yesterday that it was on a fracture in my foot.

‘I am absolutely gutted not to be able to go to the Europeans next month, however, I am feeling positive and am 100 per cent committed to do everything I can to be back as soon as possible.

‘I have had a great start to the year and am determined to have a great end to the year.

‘Another bump in the road but I know the drill and am very grateful for the amazing team I have behind me.’

Simm had enjoyed a brilliant start to 2019.

The Whiteley gymnast won silver medals in the all around competition and on bars at the recent English Championships, as well as a bronze on floor in the same competition.

That was then followed by claiming silver once again at the British Championships in Liverpool over the weekend, where she sustained her foot injury.

