Heathrow success has Suki soaring so high

Have your say

EXCELLENT displays saw the Suki gymnasts shine in the highly-competitive Heathrow Open Club Championships.

The Gosport talents were in superb form and picked up four medals.

Over the weekend 31 routines were performed from Gosport club Suki.

It is always a very high standard of aerobic gymnastics on show with lots of internationals taking part at the Bracknell Leisure Centre.

With so many clubs and gymnasts involved the competition is held over three days.

It is hosted by Heathrow AGC and features two events.

The regional and national teams compete in the club competition where all aerobic clubs across the United Kingdom can enter.

And international teams compete in the international section, where countries across the world are invited to enter a delegation.

Friday was a long day with medals scheduled for 7.40pm in the evening but it was still a very exciting day for Suki’s team of competitors.

For some of the gymnasts it was the first time they had competed in this event and the day saw gymnasts picking up personal best scores and medals (listed below).

Saturday was a shorter day due to qualifications for the international gymnasts and Sunday was another long day due to international finals and the national team competing.

In the RAC national development category Cloe Travers competed for the second time in aerobics and finished first overall in her category with a score of 16.55.

Amanda Ebbutt also took to the floor, picking up another excellent score of 13.925, along with the silver medal.

Amiee Dalgleish, Immie Hamid and Keira Buick are Suki’s foundation (nine years) trio, they picked up the bronze medal even after a few errors at the beginning of their routine.

The foundation category is neither NAC or FIG, at the end of the year the aerobic technical committee will inform Suki what level each of these gymnasts will compete in the following year (either NAC or FIG).

In the NAC group two pair category it was time for juicy wiggle pair Tyesha Kirton and Freya Meachen to take to the floor.

They scored a respectful 15.6 and finished with the gold medal.

Personal bests were recorded by Sophie Emmett, Maya Trickett, Katie Sutton, Kacey Arkley, Abigail Webber, Kacey & Naeesha Santos, Harmony Hamid, Bella Santos, Freya Meachen, Eleanor Meachen, Immie Hamid, Amiee Dalgleish.

And Jasmine Welsh secured the highest score out of all Suki Gymnasts over the weekend.

Suki are based in Gosport and host a number of competitions as well as training with the all expert coaches and volunteers.