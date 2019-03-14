Kelly Simm excited about individual challenge after Great Britain selection for European Championships

Have your say

Kelly Simm is looking forward to the chance to compete individually for the Great Britain squad in the European Championships.

The Whiteley gymnast has been selected for the event in Poland which takes place from April 10 to April 14.

She is in the women’s artistic gymnastics team with Ellie Downie, Amelie Morgan and Alice Kinsella.

It’s another honour for Simm who has enjoyed a good start to 2019.

She featured in the team at the Europeans last year but this time it is an individual competition.

That will set a different challenge and it is one she will relish.

She said: ‘It’s great to be selected.

‘The trials went really well. You never really know what the outcome is going to be.

‘It’s such an honour to be selected and I must thank everyone for their support.

‘I don’t know which events I will be doing yet so it is a different challenge to the team event.

‘The Europeans last year was a team competition but this is individual. The schedule will be different and we won’t find out which events until we go training with national coach, so we will be working on all events.

‘We have a really strong team and it is exciting.

‘I’m really looking forward to going out to Poland to compete and be part of this squad.’

Simm has had a great start to 2019 with an impressive performances at the English Championships.

She earned a silver medal in the all around competition, a silver medal on bars and a bronze medal on floor.

Next she will be looking to retain her title at the British Championships in Liverpool.

The competition starts on Saturday.

She said: ‘The English Championships went really well, it was the first competition of the year in front of an audience.

‘I made one mistake on beam but I was happy with my results.

‘The British Championships are next and it’s the biggest competition in this country. It’s a really good competition to go to.

‘My family will be there and it is a big arena, it’s really nice.

‘I won it last year so it will be good to go back with all the good memories and compete again.

‘Everyone wants to do well and it will be a high standard.’

The all-around competition is on Saturday and the event finals take place on Sunday.