National development gold for Lucie as Suki finish year in style

A super show from Suki ensured they ended the year in style.

The club hosted their last competition of 2018 at Fareham Leisure Centre.

Three Suki gymnasts competed in the national development category.

Bella Santos finished sixth overall with a score of 15.85.

Cloe Travers competed for the second time at this level and achieved an incredible score of 16.15 picking up the bronze medal.

This was Lucie Emmett’s final competition in the national development category before she moves up an age category for 2019.

She definitely finished in style.

Her score was 16.55 to win the gold medal for her age group.

Freya Meachen competed in the National Aerobic Code (NAC) group one category (for age 12 to 14 years). She finished 10th overall with a score of 16.05.

In the NAC group two (15 to 17 years) category Tyesha Kirton competed her individual routine, finishing fifth overall, only 0.1 behind bronze and 0.2 behind second place.

Hot on her heals was team-mate Eleanor Meachen who finished seventh overall with 16.55.

This was her highest score for 2018 and she was commended for her split jump to split.

It was the best the judges had seen in all of the national categories.

Tyesha Kirton and Freya Meachen paired together in the group two category to perform their Juicy Wiggle routine.

They scored a fantastic 16.15 picking up the gold medal.

In the afternoon Emilie Hamer, Ruby Watkin, Bethany Mckevely and Sophia Pethick performed their beautiful IAC routine.

Kacey Arkley and Madeline Rigby both impressed as they did their Recreational Aerobic Code (RAC) national development routines for the final time.

These routines were well received by the judges, the audience and the deputy mayor of Gosport Cllr Kathleen Jones.

Suki’s three foundation gymnasts (age nine) stepped up to the floor next.

Keira Buick finished sixth overall with a score of 15.4, Aimee Dalgleish scored 15.55 finishing fifth overall and Imogen Hamid scored a lovely 16.1 picking up the bronze medal.

Immie was 0.15 behind the silver medallist.

The success continued for the Gosport club as the trio joined together to perform their Tarzan and Jane routine finishing first overall with a score of 15.95.

Suki’s final competitor for the day was Jasmine Welsh in the FIG group one individual category.

It was a tough category and she scored a fantastic 17.15, a new personal best score for her in 2018, taking her to fourth overall.

It was an incredible competition with vast improvement.

All the Suki team members scored every single skill within their routine which is a first for the club. They also achieved a high number of medals and personal bests as a club.

It was fantastic to see all four competitive levels of aerobic gymnastics performed throughout the day.