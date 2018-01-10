Portsmouth gymnasts enjoy successful Jersey trip

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH gymnasts were in superb form in Jersey as they dominated the international invitation competition.

The gymnasts competed extremely well and picked up a great collection of medals.

Portsmouth Gymnastics Club (PGC) sent two coaches along with the gymnasts, who were aged six to nine, to the four-day Regent Invitational.

Clubs from Jersey, Guernsey, France and the UK competed.

There were a few falls on beam but the elegant gymnasts and clean lines of PGC’s younger generation stole the show.

All PGC gymnasts secured an all-around placing of first to third across all age groups entered.

Gymnasts also picked up individuals medals for apparatus.

In out of age five competition Sophia Shields won the overall event by huge marks, as well as taking another four medals for the four apparatus routines she shined on.

Henobi Taylor Bartlett went ahead of team-mate Kyla Stanford, in a battle for first and second in elite level five.

Unfortunately Julia Hornick was ill for the trip.

In club level five Paula Capas claimed top spot with PGC team-mates Alexa Sumayod and Mikayla Lawes in second and third.

In the youngest category in the competition, pre-level five, Ella Morris, Evie Bessey and Luna Rogers finished the competition with the perfect set of overall finishes in first to third as they took the podium places.

Most gymnasts walked away with a full set of apparatus medals as well.

The gymnasts took the whole trip within their stride and made the most of the eperience.

The coaches made sure there was plenty of fun while training took place every day.