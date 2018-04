Have your say

Kelly Simm won her second medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Whiteley gymnast clinched bronze in the women's balance beam at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on the Gold Coast today.

Simm, 22, finished third with a score of 13.033 behind England team-mate Alice Kinsella and Australia's Georgia-Rose Brown.

The former Henry Cort Community College student added to the silver medal she won in the women’s team all-around on Friday.