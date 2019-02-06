Suki so proud as Su Killeen’s great work in aerobic gymnastics is recognised at national awards

Su Killeen’s recognition from British Gymnastics has been a huge boost to the excellent work taking place at Suki.

The Gosport club were delighted to see their founder nominated in the category of volunteer of the year at the national awards and she was named runner up.

Suki head coach Natalie Porter said it was very worthy recognition for all the work put in to help aerobic gymnasts to develop their careers and also the wider work to support the sport.

She said: ‘On behalf of the club we are extremely proud of what Su has achieved over the years, not only for our club, but for the discipline of aerobic gymnastics too.

‘Being recognised for a national award by British Gymnastics is incredible but when you are shortlisted it makes you feel appreciated and valued for the work you do.’

The winners were announced at the prestigious ceremony at Birmingham Town Hall, celebrating individuals and clubs across the UK.

Now in her 25th year of volunteering, Killeen also judges at a national level as well as mentoring fellow coaches and tutors.

She was fundamental to the expansion of Suki Aerobic Gym Club which grew from just one gymnast, to more than 100 regular members with more on the waiting list.

Suki was created in 2004 and Killeen is a level five high performance coach, who also teaches tutors, mentors and assess’ newly qualified coaches on behalf of British Gymnastics.

The club is based in Brune Park Community College.