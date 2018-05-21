Super floor routine Helps ensure Jack leads Czech charge

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH gymnasts starred in the Czech Republic with some excellent performances.

Jack Helps, 16, finished seventh in the all around competition.

He was taking on gymnasts from Poland, Germany, Russia and the host nation.

The Portsmouth Gymnastics Club (PGC) representative was excellent throughout and he finished his competition with a super floor routine.

That took him through to finals day and he produced an even better routine the following day, nailing nearly every landing and taking the bronze medal for his efforts in a high-level final.

PGC’s James Leaver was unable to compete on rings due to a shoulder problem.

But he did produce clean routines on pommel and successfully performed two brand new vaults, giving him a slot in the vault final the following day where he narrowly missed out on a bronze medal.

Kurtis Stanley, competed on pommel only, due to injury and unfortunately PGC’s senior gymnast, Sam Budden, was unable to compete due to illness.

Competing in the under-14 category 12-year-old, Connor Sullivan, competed many new routines and despite a fall on pommel horse finished 15th all around.

He advanced to the rings and high bar finals the following day.

With a good showing on rings he finished sixth as his new routine caught the eye and he was fourth for a clean high bar routine with a new full twisting double back somersault dismount.

James Carmichael, 11, had a clean competition and it was his first international, finishing 30th.

Felix Coomber (31st) and Joshua Windebank (34th) both reached finals, Coomber in the vault and Windebank in the parallel bars.